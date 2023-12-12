Local athletes from across the Causeway Coast competed at the second round of the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League on December 6.

Girls Race L-R_ Rosie O'Boyle, 2nd, Saidhbhin McMullan, 1st, Síne McMullan 3rd. Credit Flahavans

Taking place at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney, pupils competed in the latest round with many young athletes taking the top spot, with hopes to qualify for the final, set to take place on Friday, February 23, 2024 at Mallusk Playing Fields.

Placing first in the boy’s race was Davin Gallagher from Ballykelly Primary School, Limavady, followed by Charlie Dillon from St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall in second place and Jackson Nellis from DH Christie Memorial Primary School, Coleraine, in third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was success for twin sisters Saidhbhin and Síne McMullan from St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall who placed first and third place respectively, with Rosie O’Boyle from Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, finishing in second.

Boys Race L-R_ Charlie Dillon, 2nd, David Gallagher, 1st, Jackson Nellis, 3rd. Credit Flahavans

The pupils have also been competing in team races to collect points for their school, with the top schools due to compete in the third round of the league set to take place at Ulster University, Coleraine on Monday, January 15, 2024.

The top three boys’ teams in the second round were Drumachose Primary School, Limavady, St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven and St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall, whilst the top three girls’ schools were Drumachose Primary School, Limavady, Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, and St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven.

Following the third round, the athletes will compete in the final due to take place next February, with the top 20 boys and top 20 girls invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad. Participation in the Endurance Squad has long been seen as a fantastic opportunity for young athletes, helping further develop their athletic careers by providing training sessions and all-important guidance over a 12-month period.

Advertisement

Advertisement