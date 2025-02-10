A young Larne boxer is going from strength to strength after winning four fights in just one week.

James Hassin, a pupil at Larne and Inver Primary School has been boxing from the age of six.

The 11-year-old is a member of Corpus Christi Boxing Club in Belfast, training under coach Dee Walsh.

He competed in the Ulsters last week, winning his quarter final, semi final and his final in three excellent contests.

Young Larne boxer James Hassin (11) with his brothers Jack and Harry, who is also a boxer. Photo: supplied

He also took part in the Antrim 12s final, winning after another great performance.

James is now the Boy1 31kg Ulster Champion and the Boy 1 31kg Antrim 12s Champion.

Next up for the local schoolboy, who is inspired by Belfast boxer Anthony Cacace and Lomachenko, are the Antrim Opens where he hopes to qualify for the all Ireland.

His mum, Aislinn said: “His club are very proud of what he has achieved and are excited to see what’s ahead for him; as a family we are all so proud of him.”