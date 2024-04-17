Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CARRICK SECONDS 3

BANN THIRDS 12

Coach Gary McCullough’s delight at his side’s success was evident when he spoke after the final.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bann Thirds pictured with Vice President Chris Nelmes after their win in the final of the Crawford Plate.

“If you’d said to me at the start of the season that we were going to win a trophy I wouldn’t have believed you,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he was in no doubt about what had brought about Saturday’s achievement.

“Before Christmas we had 18 brilliant individuals.

“But see now, they’re a team.

Andrew Craig, the last Banbridge player to captain a Crawford Plate winning side, presents Alan Thompson with a celebratory bottle.

“It’s a pleasure and an honour to be part of that and to have helped to make it what it is.”

ELEMENTS

Team captain Alan Thompson had hoped to win the toss and play with the strong wind that blew down the Tom Simms Memorial Park.

But his side ended up facing the elements over the opening 40 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was the way they managed that situation that ultimately saw them lift the trophy.

Dominating possession for long periods through impressive ball retention and a superior scrum, they denied Carrick the opportunity to use the wind for territorial advantage.

The home defence was kept under pressure through strong carries, particularly by forwards PJ McNally, Johnny Campbell and Sam Boyd, and the robust runs of centre Andrew Dresser, who had the Carrick tacklers falling like skittles.

AWESOME

And the awesome scrummaging of the Bann eight eventually had its reward in tangible form when, midway through the first half, the referee adjudged a penalty try after repeated infringements by the overworked Carrick defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late in the half Bann came under pressure as the home side made belated efforts to make the elements count in their favour.

The wind was playing havoc with their lineout so when awarded a penalty in a kickable position they opted for the three points off the tee, leaving Bann 3-7 up at the break.

If Bann anticipated building on that advantage on the back of the wind, things didn’t quite go their way in the third quarter as the home side began to bring their threequarters into play, posing a bigger threat to the Bann line than they had throughout the first half.

A notable jackal by winger Jonny Martin, which won a penalty, eventually allowed scrum-half Lewis Nelmes to kick his side into opposition territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there they launched a series of attacks and Martin went close to crossing the try line after Campbell’s tackle-bursting run down the left flank.

Though initially thwarted by the home defence, with Carrick holding out against Boyd’s charges off a couple of five metre scrums, Bann opened up a two score lead when right winger Philly Morrison finished off a sustained assault in the corner.

PROBED

Back came Carrick to test the Bann defence, and just when it looked like they might make the breakthrough, as they probed repeatedly within metres of the try line, the referee awarded Bann a penalty and the boot of Nelmes took his side back downfield.

The game finished with Bann back on the offensive, with Martin’s failed penalty attempt irrelevant as it concluded the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first 30 minutes of the game was manic,” added McCullough, “and I think it was down to the adrenaline of both teams.

“But it was actually good to watch – it was entertaining to watch. But I think that’s what won us the game.

“Our boys were running hard, hitting hard, the commitment was total.

“Why Carrick didn’t kick into the corners is beyond me.

“But our guys did everything I asked of them – I’m really proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Thompson stepped up to receive the trophy from John Wilson representing the Ulster Branch and afterwards reflected on his team’s performance.

“The wind had a big impact on the game,” he said.

“We didn’t really get to play the rugby we’re capable of.

“But our defence was superb, especially in that first half hour.

“We probably left a few scores out there in the second half, but we got the win – that’s all that matters.”

On a day when the Bann pack edged the forward battle, particularly at the set piece, the anchor of their scrum, tight-head Ross Haughey, deservedly picked up the Man-of-the-Match award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bann Thirds team:- Tom Flanagan, Phill Morrison, James Buller, Andrew Dresser, Jonny Martin (Jnr), Alan Thompson (Capt), Lewis Nelmes, Jonny Murray, Ryan Ringland, Ross Haughey, PJ McNally, Johnny Martin, Johnny Campbell, Jonny Agnew, Sam Boyd. Replacements:- Caine Tait, Noah Parks, Jordan Mount.