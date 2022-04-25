Sun-filled, fun-filled week of races

Barry Mullan at The Wall Duathlon

Hill & Dale Race 2 - Tollymore

Thursday evening saw six Springers journey to Tollymore to take on the second race of the Hill and Dale series hosted by Newcastle Athletic Club. With a course suitable for the more experienced the 400m of climbing over 8km on an uneven surface provided a real test of stamina for the mountain runners.

Yet another strong run from Barry Mullan saw him win his age category and finish in 7th place overall with a time of 34:5, while Bernadette O’Kane also claimed an age category win with 52nd place overall in a time of 40:13.

Catherine Pinkerton at Portrush Parkrun

New club member Shirhaan Hameed placed 90th in 43:11 with Fergus Thompson not far behind in 91st with a time of 43:16. Adele Tomb’s 123rd place finish in 46:11 was good enough for second place in her age category and moved her to first place in the overall series rankings.

Carolyn Crawford continued her return from injury with a time of 47:52 for 143rd place. 7th Barry Mullan 34:51 (1st MV45), 52nd Bernadette O’Kane 40:13 (1st FV35), 90th Shirhaan Hameed 43:11, 91st Fergus Thompson 43:16, 123rd Adele Tomb 46:11 (2nd FV50), 143rd Carolyn Crawford 47:52 (3rd FV35).

26 Extreme - The Wall Duathlon

Saturday, April 23 saw Barry Mullan back on the trails again, this time at the 26 Extreme event “The Wall Adventure Duathlon”.

Elaine Montgomery at Portrush Parkrun

This race consisted of three stages, a 3km trail run starting at the Silent Valley and looping round the adjacent tracks to a transition stage back at the reservoir. A 45km bike ride from the Silent Valley down towards Newcastle before climbing back into the Mourne Mountains before a final 11kn run along the Mourne Wall to summit Slieve Binnian before descending to Ben Crom dam and a tarmac stretch to the finish.

Just two days after his success at the Hill & Dale series race Barry Mullan was back in the mountains to produce an impressive performance that saw him win his age category and finish 4th overall.

Parkrun

This week we had 42 members doing their parkrun at nine different venues with the fine spring weather giving great conditions to chase times and enjoy the Easter Holidays. Elaine Montgomery reached her 250th parkrun milestone with a visit to Portrush and there were five personal bests, for Catherine Pinkerton at Portrush, Bernadette O’Kane and Majella McAteer at Garvagh Forest, and Rodney and Deborah McPhee at Antrim.

Bernadette O'Kane, Carolyn Crawford, Adele Tomb, Barry Mullan, Fergus Thompson and Shirhaan Hameed at Tollymore

Portrush - Alan NEVIN 19:16, Maurice WALKER 19:47, Rhys WALKER 21:22, Catherine PINKERTON 22:56 (PB), Cathy ADAMS 23:12, Mervyn THOMPSON 23:53, Gary MOORE 24:59, Sylvia POLLOCK 25:40, Alanna MILLAR 25:45, Robert

WORKMAN 26:03, Patricia CRAIG 26:12, Andrew WILSON 27:31, Amanda SCOTT 28:19, Elaine MONTGOMERY 28:54, Deborah ARCHIBALD 29:58, Lorraine ABERNETHY 31:59, Catherine BYERS 33:28, Emer THOMPSON 38:14, Kenneth

BACON 41:45, Caroline OWEN 41:45

Ormeau - Heather MCLAUGHLIN 28:15

Antrim - Rodney MC PHEE 18:19 (PB), Ruari BRADLEY 23:41, Deborah MC PHEE 23:50 (PB)

Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 22:05

Limavady - Chris DENTON 16:48, David SHIELS 21:13, Darren WALSH 21:42, John BUTCHER 23:02, Leanne QUIGLEY 24:50, Alan WHITE 26:15, Janet PATRICK 26:17, David MCGAFFIN 27:25, Adrian FINLAY 28:34, David MCCOOL 30:44, Alan STEEN 30:54

Birkenhead - Jim BREEN 26:06

Stormont - Fergus THOMPSON 22:28

Garvagh - Bernadette O’Kane 20:53 (PB), Majella MCATEER 23:25 (PB), Alan PLATT 24:24, Paul MOORE 24:35, Rozzy SKUCE 24:49, Mariette MULVENNA 27:08, Colin CONNOLLY 36:02

Wexford Half Marathon