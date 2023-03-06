This week saw Springwell Running Club celebrate strong growth reaching 300 members some of whom competed in Italy, France, Manchester and at home.

On Saturday, member Shaun Carton took on the marathon distance at Shane’s Castle Marathon. Shaun had a strong run producing a personal best. 12th Shaun Carton 03:49:53 PB

The Harmonie Mutuelle Semi Marathon de Paris

On Sunday, members Bernie Drain and Deborah Archibald were on their travels taking on the famous, Paris Half Marathon. This race attracts a large field of athletes with just over 40,000 taking to the start line. Bernie and Deborah both had a great run and would highly recommend this event. 38262nd Deborah Archibald 2:16:40, 44472nd Bernie Drain 2:48:13.

Bernie Drain at The Paris Half Marathon

Empoli Half Marathon

Sunday also saw member James Thompson in action at the Empoli Half Marathon in Tuscany, Italy. James had a strong performance among a competitive field of runners taking 2nd place overall and achieving a new personal best. He will be working towards racing in 4 weeks in Milan. 2nd James Thompson 1:11:29 PB.

Trafford 10k

Sunday, March 5, saw member Ciaran Ferris in action at the Trafford 10k. Ciaran had a strong performance to produce a personal best for the 10k distance. 115th Ciaran Ferris 31:49.

Jonathan Huddleston and Gemma Wray at the Glens Runners Charity Run

Glens Runners Charity Run

Also on Sunday, Glens Runners hosted a charity run in aid of St Vincent de Paul offering runners a variety of distances from Ballycastle to Cushendall. Springwell members took on various distances. Deborah McPhee, Helena Dornan and Jonathan Huddleston took on the 15 mile option and Gemma Wray took on the 7 mile option.

parkrun results 04-03-23

This week saw 56 members get their weekly parkrun in at twelve different venues. The club was certainly well travelled with members scattered throughout the UK. Personal bests were recorded by Jim Breen, Deborah McPhee, Andy Whiteford, Rhys Walker, Peter Tees and John McMichael. As always thanks to those who volunteered without this parkrun would not be possible. Great to see such a strong club participation this week.

Shaun Carton at Shanes Castle Marathon

Limepark Playing Fields - Jonathan MCNABB 20:18; Hillsborough - Caroline OWEN 50:36; Narin Beach - David O'NEILL 18:14; Lee-on-the-Solent - Catherine BYERS 34:25; Alness - Elaine MONTGOMERY 33:20; Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 26:18; Belfast Victoria - Conor SHIELDS 21:46.

Garvagh Forest - Majella MCATEER 24:06, Michael MCKEOWN 25:26, Jim BREEN 26:30 PB, James HUGHES 26:31; Ecos Ballymena - Rodney MCPHEE 18:32, Deborah MCPHEE 23:31 PB, Monica MCCLENAGHAN 35:29; Queen’s Belfast - Amanda SCOTT 30:25, Lorraine ABERNETHY 31:27, Emer THOMPSON 31:31.

Portrush - Andy WHITEFORD 18:38 PB, Rhys WALKER 19:18 PB, Jonno JOHNSON 23:40, Cathy ADAMS 24:21, Mervyn ADAMS 24:23, George BRIEN 24:24, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:05, Patricia CRAIG 25:26, Barry MCBRIDE 26:22, Andrew WILMOT 27:03, Alan PLATT 28:11, Gemma WRAY 29:01 PB, Alanna MILLAR 30:03, Roisin WALKER 30:07, Jonathan HUDDLESTON 34:43, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 36:27, Rhona LAVERTY 36:28, Iris WILSON 36:38, Caitriona MACKLE 38:18, Kenneth BACON 44:43, Fergal MACKLE 52:12, Pamela HOWE 52:43.

Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:15, Peter TEES 17:54 PB, Adrian FINLAY 21:58, Pauline MULLAN 22:35, Fergus THOMPSON 22:59, Peter JACK 23:54, Elizabeth DEIGHAN 25:21, Janet PATRICK 25:22, Sinead GRAHAM 26:17, Alan WHITE 27:06, John MCMICHAEL 27:09 PB, Leanne QUIGLEY 28:01, Linda MC MICHAEL 29:04, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 30:08, Alison C DUNCAN 30:09, Ingrid HAMILTON 30:09, Nicola WHITE 48:05.

James Thompson at the Empoli Half Marathon in Italy

