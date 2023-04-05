Boccia world champion Claire Taggart remained unbeaten throughout her individual campaign at the World Boccia Zagreb Challenger to pick up gold for Team GB.

The Larne athlete remained unbeaten through the group stages and the knockout rounds, cementing her place in the number one spot of the world rankings.

Even in the final, she didn't allow her opponent to even score a point, triumphing 6-0 over Sona Aghayeva of Azerbaijan.

Taggart helped Great Britain top the medal table, with five medals in the individual competition.

Claire pictured with her gold medal in Zagreb.

Greg Baker, Boccia UK Performance Director, said the results in Zagreb augur well for the countdown to Paris.

