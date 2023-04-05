The Larne athlete remained unbeaten through the group stages and the knockout rounds, cementing her place in the number one spot of the world rankings.
Even in the final, she didn't allow her opponent to even score a point, triumphing 6-0 over Sona Aghayeva of Azerbaijan.
Taggart helped Great Britain top the medal table, with five medals in the individual competition.
Greg Baker, Boccia UK Performance Director, said the results in Zagreb augur well for the countdown to Paris.
Commenting on the team’s success in the early stages, he explained: “It has been a fantastic tournament so far and sets us up well ahead of the Montreal World Cup in April. To win five medals here against nations like Portugal and Brazil means that everything is moving in the right direction.”