Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

Taggart wins gold at World Boccia Zagreb Challenger

Boccia world champion Claire Taggart remained unbeaten throughout her individual campaign at the World Boccia Zagreb Challenger to pick up gold for Team GB.

By Russell Keers
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST

The Larne athlete remained unbeaten through the group stages and the knockout rounds, cementing her place in the number one spot of the world rankings.

Even in the final, she didn't allow her opponent to even score a point, triumphing 6-0 over Sona Aghayeva of Azerbaijan.

Taggart helped Great Britain top the medal table, with five medals in the individual competition.

Most Popular
Claire pictured with her gold medal in Zagreb.Claire pictured with her gold medal in Zagreb.
Claire pictured with her gold medal in Zagreb.

Greg Baker, Boccia UK Performance Director, said the results in Zagreb augur well for the countdown to Paris.

Read More
Boccia Zagreb Challenger: Taggart and McBride to compete for Team UK

Commenting on the team’s success in the early stages, he explained: “It has been a fantastic tournament so far and sets us up well ahead of the Montreal World Cup in April. To win five medals here against nations like Portugal and Brazil means that everything is moving in the right direction.”

LarneGreat BritainPortugal