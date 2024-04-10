Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As always the season opened with the first round of the Mac 2up.

This 10-mile TT was held on the Rathfriland Road and there was a superb turnout for the event with over 25 pairs entered.

It was great to see visitors from TVR, Cycleology, Spellman port, Velo cafe and Powerhouse, as well as a bunch of the Banbridge club’s riders.

Matthew Teggart and Adam Matthews were in flying form in the 10-mile TT on Rathfriland Road.

Weather conditions were perfect with the rain staying away and a light wind.

TERRIFIC

On the night the fastest pair was Matthew Teggart and Adam Matthews - this is Adam's first time participating in the 2ups and, at 16-years-old, he certainly knows how to set the bar.

They had a terrific time of 22.58 and he enjoyed every minute of it.

Pedal power from the pairing of Mark Downey and Stephen Fitzsimmons.

Ex-Olympian Mark Downey and his partner Stephen Fitzsimmons had a superb ride and they clocked in at 23.09.

FANTASTIC

Father and son Paul and Riley Smith weren’t far behind them with 23.17. Another young lad at 16, Riley is keen on his cycling.

Cameron McIntyre and James Curry had a fantastic performance with 23.23 - it's great to see both these guys back at cycling after a break.

Chris Burns, who has just returned from the UCI Paracycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, put in a sterling performance with 25.44.

Another pair new to the 2ups are sisters Anna and Carla McArdle; they got really into it and came back to clock 30.01. They are already looking forward to next week.

FLYING

Ever-consistent Ruth McKee and her partner Julie Lilley were back at it and flying with a time just over the 30 minute mark with 31.33.

Bann CC were also delighted to welcome members of the Cycling Ulster Youth team as they were preparing to compete in the Youth Tour of Scotland at the weekend.

Next week sees the second round which is held on the Castlewellan Road.