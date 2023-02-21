The Northern Ireland Tug Of War Association (NITOWA) has announced that the World Indoor Tug Of War Championships 2023 will be staged in Templepatrick next month.

The event, which will feature teams from across the globe competing, is due to be held in the Jim Baker Stadium, Templepatrick, from Wednesday, March 8 until Saturday, March 11.

A NITOWA spokesperson said: “With a total of 65 teams from Cameroon, Ghana, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Nigeria, USA, Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Basque Country attending, the event promises to be a great battle, showcasing some of the best talents in the world.

"Teams will be competing for the gold, silver, and bronze medals in men’s and ladies’ weight categories. Country Club from Fermanagh will aim to retain their World championship title.

Country Club won the 560kg open world championships.

"Partnering with the McKeever Hotel Group and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the event will be a large boost to the local economy, bringing in approximately £300,000.”

