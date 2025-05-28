The Azlans set to represent Northern Ireland at Europe’s largest inclusive rugby tournament

Belfast’s own inclusive rugby team, The Azlans, are preparing to take part in the IGR (International Gay Rugby) Union Cup 2025

Belfast’s own inclusive rugby team, The Azlans, are preparing to take part in the IGR (International Gay Rugby) Union Cup 2025, which will take place in Oslo, Norway, from Thursday, May 29 to Sunday, June 1. The Union Cup is Europe’s largest inclusive rugby competition, drawing teams from across the continent.

Based at Ulster University Jordanstown (UUJ) in Newtownabbey, The Azlans will travel with a squad of 28 players, supporters, and coaching staff, marking their first time competing on an international scale. Their journey to Oslo is the culmination of a phenomenal 2024/25 season - characterised by rapid growth, commitment, and strong support from the local community.

They will join fellow Irish inclusive teams, the Cork Hellhounds and the Emerald Warriors (Dublin), forming a strong Irish contingent and showcasing the growing solidarity and success of inclusive rugby across the island.

Ready to represent Northern Ireland with pride, passion, and unity on Europe’s biggest inclusive rugby stage

The team’s development this season has been greatly supported by The Maverick, Belfast’s premier LGBTQ+ bar and entertainment venue, whose sponsorship has played a key role in helping the Azlans grow both on and off the field.

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to be taking part in the Union Cup,” said Gareth Anderson, Azlans Head Coach. “A huge amount of work has gone into building this team - both in terms of numbers and player development. This moment represents the sweat, training, and dedication we’ve all put in. I’m really looking forward to seeing how we compete in Oslo.”

The Azlans extend heartfelt thanks to their supporters and to Ophir RFC, their home club, for their continued encouragement throughout the season.

As the countdown to Oslo begins, the Azlans carry with them not just hopes of success on the pitch, but a message of inclusion, unity, and pride - showing that rugby truly is a game for everyone.

The Azlans are proud to be part of Ophir RFC. To learn more, visit ophirrugby.com or follow them on Facebook.