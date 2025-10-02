The gloves are on as Sionnain is set for Spanish tournament

Sionann McCoy of Sacred Heart BC has been selected by Ulster High Performance to compete in 60kg at a Youth Competition in Spain.

​Sacred Heart Boxing Club continues to produce talent and the latest is 17-year-old Sionnain McCoy who has been selected as a part of the Ulster High Performance Team to take part in a Youth Competition in Spain from October 6-12.

“I was over the moon. I was so shocked,” said the delighted young boxer recalling the moment she received the news. It was especially exciting given that it’s her first competition abroad with Ulster High Performance.

“I knew that my training had really paid off then.”

Sionnain has been boxing with her club since 2021 when she was around 13 years of age – brought to the sport through her brother.

“My very first training session I absolutely loved it.”

Having tried her hand at other sports before that like GAA, as soon as she stepped foot in the ring Sionnain knew boxing was for her. She just loved the individual nature of the sport and clearly is not afraid of hard work. While training is often a means to an end when it comes to sport, not so for Sionnain who loves training almost as much as competing.

“Whenever I have a big fight coming up I train so hard for it.” That involves more running and just upping her game in every aspect of training.

While boxing was traditionally seen as a majority male sport – and most of the training as we speak at Sacred Heart BC are boys – things are changing, with superb female role models for Sionnain to look up to – not least World Champions, Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst and superstar Katie Taylor who have paved the way for young girls.

Sionnain's eyes light up at the mention of Amy who brought her gold medal to Rostrevor when she visited her club St Bronagh's BC after winning the World Welterweight title in 2022.

“I was there too, she's amazing” she said with a squeal of delight. And while Broadhurst is certainly someone that any young female boxer would hope to emulate, Taylor is the person who truly inspires the young orthodox boxer who has been working her way up the ranks. Sionnain has two Ulster Champion titles under her belt, was Halloween Box Cup Champion, All-Ireland semi finalist and also competed in Manchester Box Cup and in the Irish National Stadium in the cadets

“My goal is hopefully to win this competition and I want to hopefully get an Irish title too soon.”

One aspect of competitive boxing is having to be the correct weight before a fight. Sionnain says she usually has to cut weight ahead of a fight for her 60kg category but like everything else she takes it in her stride and it doesn't bother her in the slightest.

One thing that does cause nerves however, is the moment before stepping into the ring.

“I need a bit more confidence in myself I think, I feel so nervous before getting into the ring but whenever I get in it's always fine, I just forget about it.”

Sionnain will know who she's up against in Spain when the draw is made on October 7. She flies out the day before with her coaches and says she, can't wait to get over there.

"Two girls that I know from other clubs were picked as well and I'm really close to them so that's great.”

She would like to say thank you to her coaches in Sacred Heart Boxing Club, also the High Performance coaches for all the encouragement and support they have given Sionnain in her journey. A thank you also to previous sponsors [ Barney's service station] Paul Mc Keown [Reliance driving Instructor] and Declan O'Rourke .

All family, friends and club members wish Sionnain all the best of luck and will be cheering her on.