The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh has held a successful sports day for local young people

Parents, carers and teachers were cheering loudly from the sidelines as the pupils gave their all in a range of team sports, bean bag races, sprints, relay races, obstacle courses, boccia and new age kurling.

Addressing the young participants, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Andrew Gowan, said: “Today has been one of the most enjoyable days of my Mayoral term so far.

"I have been so impressed with everyone taking part. I love the energy, the focus and the determination I see in all of you.

"Most importantly I hope you had great fun. Thank you all for coming today and for making our sports day such a success.”

Mrs Claire Devine, from Brookfield Special School, added: “It is really important that children with additional needs can experience the physical, social and mental health benefits that come with sporting activities.

"Today has been a great example of the impact this can have. I want to thank the Mayor and the Council for arranging this wonderful event. I can feel the excitement and the positivity among the young people here. Everyone is going home with a smile on their face, which is proof of a good day out!”

The Mayor presented the young people with medals and goody bags during a special presentation.

1 . Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh hosts school sports day Showing off their medals at the Mayor's School Sports Day Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

2 . Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh hosts school sports day Showing off their medals at the Mayor's School Sports Day Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

3 . Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh hosts school sports day Having plenty of fun at the Mayor's school sports day Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

4 . Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh hosts school sports day Having plenty of fun at the Mayor's school sports day Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA