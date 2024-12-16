There’s just no stopping them!

Fresh from competing at the British Championships in Coventry a week ago, Coleraine’s Kyokan Judo Club are continuing with their winning ways with a huge medal haul at the All Ireland Judo Championships.

Held at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin on December 14, the event resulted in five Irish National Champions, four silver medals and one bronze for the north coast club.

Full results: Charlotte Kasparian - Irish Champion; Ebony McCahon - Irish Champion for the second consecutive year.

Success at the All Ireland Judo Championships for Coleraine's Kyokan Judo Club. Credit KJC

Brandon Richardson - Irish Champion for the second consecutive year. Sofia Richardson - Irish Champion for the third consecutive year.

Matthew Gibb - Irish Champion. Alexandria Wan - Silver. Maximus McLester - Silver. Alex Gibb - Silver.

Timothy Oland - Silver in the Cadets and Bronze in the Juniors.

Head coach Garfield Richardson said: “It was a fantastic day for the Kyokan Competition Team at this tough and talented National Championship.”