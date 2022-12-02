The Motorcycle Plus Show has unveiled some of the top motorcycle dealers that will be present at the landmark event at Eikon Centre, Lisburn, on February 4-5, 2023.

Planned as a curtain raiser for the start of the motorcycling season for the year ahead the show will attract fans of both on and off-road competitions as well as bike enthusiasts across the country.

360 Events, who are organising the packed weekend of motorsport, said they were delighted that some of the biggest motorcycle dealers in Northern Ireland have confirmed that they will be there.

Advertisement

“Hurst Yamaha will have their 2023 range of road and off-road motorcycles on display and available to purchase,” explained Kenny Gardener of 360 Events. “Hurst BMW have also signed up and again will have the full range of new BMWs on display.

Show organisers Kenny Gardner, David Nelson, Malcolm Beattie and Jonathan Fairley

Advertisement

“As well as this HTM will be there with the road and off-road Husquvarna and GasGas Machines. Along with other dealers, we have Crossan Motorcycles in attendance with their comprehensive range of Helmets and gear etc. including specialised bikes.”

As well as the dealers already signed up some of the top teams from both the road and off-road sports and will provide information on their activities for the 2023 season ahead.

Advertisement

Motorcycle sport governing bodies along with some of the clubs that promote some of the biggest motorcycle events in Ireland will be in attendance to promote their events.

The Motorcycle Plus Show will take place at Eikon Centre in Lisburn on February 4-5, 2023. For tickets go to www.motorcycleplusshow.co.uk.

The Motorcycle Plus Show will take place at Eikon Centre in Lisburn on February 4-5, 2023

All online bookings will be entered into a free raffle to win prizes such as a small motorbike, discounted ferry bookings and other prizes.

Advertisement

More details on the prizes will be confirmed but there are vouchers to the value of £1000, £300, £100, 4 ball golf voucher, and money off ferry travel vouchers to be had from Hurst, Crossan’s, Norman Watt Motorcycles, Edenmore Golf Club and Nutt Travel.

Advertisement

“These are exciting times and another great reason to purchase tickets as Christmas presents for your biking loved ones and be in with a chance of picking up some excellent prizes,” Kenny concluded.