There’s no stopping young quad racer Macy Edgar, who has been crowned Ulster and Irish champ
Macy has been racing since she was just six years old and is definitely following in the family tradition.
Her grandfather always had an interest in road racing, while her father Paul has been racing quads since he was six-years-old and was also Ulster Champion at the same age as his daughter is now.
Macy has definitely developed her interest from both her father and grandad, who are her biggest supporters.
“Her daddy bought her a LT 50 quad as her first bike which she used to go out on since she was three years old,” explained Macy’s proud grandmother Gaile. “From there Macy took an interest in quad bikes and has loved it ever since.”
Macy said racing is fantastic and she feels free when she is on the bike.
"She has no fear and she looks forward to every weekend going away racing,” continued Gaile.
Macy has a routine, every night before a race she stays in her Granny Gaile’s and Granda's house with them and their dog Finn, they are her lucky charms.
Granny Gaile continued: “Macy was very happy when she won the Championship. She said it was the best year of her life as she has raced hard all year and she truly deserved it.
"She went out every race and put her all into the race. Her passion for racing is amazing.
"Macy’s family were delighted for her, she was presented with balloons and presents when she came home from a weekend of racing.”
There is no stopping the young racer, with plans already in place to move up a class and compete next year.
"Macy is an absolute pleasure to have as a daughter and a granddaughter, she is due to become a big sister this year which is a very exciting chapter for her,” added Gaile.
"Macy can put her mind to anything, for only racing for two seasons she has come on so well in every aspect.
"She is loved by everyone at the racing and she is a very well mannered child. We as her family are so proud of her and will always be cheering her on.”