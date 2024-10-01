There’s no stopping young quad racer Macy Edgar, who has been crowned Ulster and Irish champ

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seven-year-old Macy Edgar from Lisburn left the competition in her wake when she brought home the title in the recent the Ulster & Irish Quad Racing Championships.

Macy has been racing since she was just six years old and is definitely following in the family tradition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her grandfather always had an interest in road racing, while her father Paul has been racing quads since he was six-years-old and was also Ulster Champion at the same age as his daughter is now.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macy has definitely developed her interest from both her father and grandad, who are her biggest supporters.

Seven-year-old Macy Edgar has been crowned Ulster and Irish Quad Racing Champion. Pic contributed by Gaile Edgar

“Her daddy bought her a LT 50 quad as her first bike which she used to go out on since she was three years old,” explained Macy’s proud grandmother Gaile. “From there Macy took an interest in quad bikes and has loved it ever since.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macy said racing is fantastic and she feels free when she is on the bike.

"She has no fear and she looks forward to every weekend going away racing,” continued Gaile.

Macy has a routine, every night before a race she stays in her Granny Gaile’s and Granda's house with them and their dog Finn, they are her lucky charms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven-year-old Macy Edgar has been crowned Ulster and Irish Quad Racing Champion. Pic contributed by Gaile Edgar

Granny Gaile continued: “Macy was very happy when she won the Championship. She said it was the best year of her life as she has raced hard all year and she truly deserved it.

"She went out every race and put her all into the race. Her passion for racing is amazing.

"Macy’s family were delighted for her, she was presented with balloons and presents when she came home from a weekend of racing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no stopping the young racer, with plans already in place to move up a class and compete next year.

"Macy is an absolute pleasure to have as a daughter and a granddaughter, she is due to become a big sister this year which is a very exciting chapter for her,” added Gaile.

"Macy can put her mind to anything, for only racing for two seasons she has come on so well in every aspect.

"She is loved by everyone at the racing and she is a very well mannered child. We as her family are so proud of her and will always be cheering her on.”