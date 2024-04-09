Boyd's Bar darts team who won the Division 2 title last weekend with a win against Bosco.

With the Newry Darts League approaching its finale, three teams have been crowned as league champions.

McGuigan’s A have won the Premier Division, Boyd’s Bar have won Division 2, and Doyle’s Bar have won Division 3.

Mayobridge SC A and Three Steps B lead Division 1 and Division 4 respectively, with one left to go.​

Premier Division

Last weekend, wins for Anto McCabe, Paddy Kearney, Paul Irwin, Alan McKnight, Martin Duffy and Ivan O’Neill saw McGuigan’s A defeat Working Man’s A.

Elsewhere, Cloughmór Inn A defeated Three Steps A 6-2 and Ballyholland INF won 5-3 at home to Magee’s A.

Division 1

Mayobridge SC A lead the way with one game to go after they defeated Carrickcruppen 7-1, with wins for Gerard White, Thomas Coulter, Paul Houston, Eoin White, Aidan O’Hare, Cathal Rooney, Sean Poland.

Working Man’s won 7-1 over Trainor’s A, Windmill Bar defeated Seasiders INF B 5-3, and CWC A overcame Cloighmór Inn B 5-3.

Division 2

Boyd’s Bar won the Division 2 league in style, with a 7-1 triumph over Bosco.

Their winners were Greg Rosada, Paul Gribben, Eugene Gribben, Oliver Mynes, Gavan Blakely, Micko Caiside and Jay White.

Elsewhere, Boyd’s A defeated Ti Chulainn 5-3, and Magee’s Bar and Mayobridge SC B couldn’t be spit, as they drew 4-4.

Division 3

A draw was enough for Doyle’s Bar to win Division 3, and they earned one away from home against Welcome Inn.

Their winners were Peter Magill, Raymie Carroll, Gareth Haughey and Shay Carroll.

In the other games, Howe’s Bar and CWC C drew 4-4, as did CWC B and Dromintee A. The only side who won were McGuigan’s: they defeated Killeavy 6-2.

Division 4

Three Steps B lead Division 4 heading into the final round, after they defeated Seasiders INF C 5-3. Their winners were Dave McCartan, Niall Murphy, Micky McCreesh, Leo Magee and Joe Martin.