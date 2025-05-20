Tigers and Legion to compete for the Amber Castle Entertainment Harbour Cup

In the Harbour Cup Sponsored by Amber Castle Entertainment the Tigers overcame the Pink Ladies to reach the final with a convincing 8-1 win.

Times Bar Tigers will meet Whitehead Trojans in the final. Trojans won the other semi 8-4 over Bay City Bowlers.

In the semi finals of the Knockagh Cup which also took place this week, Whiteabbey Legion and Greenisland Colts went to a play off for the place in the final.

The play off was won by legion's Mark Porter.

Colin Beckinsale of Amber Castle Entertainment, presenting the Harbour cup to last years winners, Railway Bluesplaceholder image
Colin Beckinsale hit his yellow from distance but unintentionally potted the black to give victory to the Legion

Q club Larne will be joining the legion in the final after an 8-5 win over Railway Blues.

Harbour sponsored by Amber Castle Entertainment and Knockagh Cup finals will take place on 3rd in Q Club Larne. Everyone is welcome.

