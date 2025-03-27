Titans wobble precariously at the top of Carrick Pool League

In the nineteenth league fixture of the Carrick Pool Leak sponsored by SKC Gaming NI there was a possible wobble as the league leaders Q Club Titans failed to get all three points but did get a 7-7 draw at Railway Blues.

Greenisland Working Men's Social Club’s Colts were up against second placed Galactico's.

With both teams wishing to put a strong first foot forward, Colts’ Colin Beckinsale and Galactico Paul Harris were selected to get the proceedings underway. A close game eventually going the way of Harris. Rodger Smyth soon made it two and Ali Wilson rapidly made it 3-0.

Derek Whiteside performed well in the next to see his team four in front.

Galacticos close in on Titans

Colt stalwart Joe Patton temporarily stalled the Galactico's progress with a particularly well executed clearance.

Ali Wilson took the next for a half time scoreline of 6-1 in favour of the Galacticos. Gary Wallace made it 7-1. An excellent finish by Paul Harris secured all 3 points.

Galactico Smyth would improve on his first half defeat in some style it must be said by way of an impressive Break & Dish win.

Colt Aaron Watters brought the Galactico's played a courageous positional cannon on his final colour to develop his black ball.

Times Bar Scorpions who won 14-0

Colt’s Captain Harry Warwick took the next after a deliberate foul by Galactico Wilson.

Joe Patton made it three in a row for Colts.

However this burst was short lived as Gary Wallace ripped out a delectable Break & Dish finish.

The final frame culminated with a Galactico win as Paul Harris secured his hat trick

A competitive but friendly and most enjoyable SKC Carrick & District Pool League encounter as always was had between these stable mate teams. Final score Colts 4 Galacticos 10.

The Pink Ladies travelled to Times Bar to take on the Scorpions.

The Scorpions sit in third place within touching distance of the leaders and know that any slip ups now would be the end of their hopes of league glory.

Davy Blair got the ball rolling with a solid performance followed by wins for Lee McIlreavy, Paul Kerr, Aaron Leslie and Michael Wilson to race to a 5-0 lead. Paul Kerr added his second win as did Davy Blair to make it 7-0 at the interval.

Scorpions kept their sting fully charged as Aaron Leslie secured all three points with a sublime break and dish in frame 8. Scorpions marched on with further wins for Davy Blair, Michael Wilson, Lee McIlreavy and Aaron Leslie to make it 12-0. Billie Joe McClure and Sarah Lou Graham had chances and put pressure on their opponents in the final two frames, alas the Scorpions’ Paul Kerr and Michael Wilson breathed a sigh of relief and secured a 14-0 score line.

Q Club Larne v Grange Ballyclare

Q Club welcomed down old teammate Ryan Scott as he, and Jackie Murdock, brought down their Grange team from Ballyclare. A close match was anticipated and this looked to be the case as the first 6 frames were evenly shared for a 3-3 score line. Highlights from this session were pinpoint finishes from Jim Gilchrist and William Irvine for both teams as the other 4 frames went down the scrappy route.

The Grange however would take a remarkable 5 frame burst to claim the 3 points aided by the arrival of the experienced Wayne Lewis who scored a classy hat trick in frames 7,9 and 11. Credit to the Larne boys who fought for a bonus point and got it thanks to Marty Kane in the last frame.

For the home team there were braces for Marty Kane and birthday boy Kyzler Todd. For the visitors the aforementioned Wayne Lewis and Jim Gilchrist bagged hat tricks.

In other matches Whitehead Trojans were defeated 5-9 by Whiteabbey Legion.

Times Tigers had a 14-0 Walkover from Carrick Golf Club.