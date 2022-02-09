Top boxers from across Ireland to compete in Armagh Down Championships in Portadown

Top boxers from all over Ireland are to converge in Portadown for the prestigious Armagh Down Boxing Championships 2022 this weekend.

By Carmel Robinson
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 12:50 pm

Hosted this year by Portadown Community Boxing Club, around 180 boxers will be taking part in matches over four days.

The event will take place in Portadown Town Hall from February 11-14.

Clifford Forbes from Portadown Community Boxing Club said there will be preliminary rounds, semi-finals leading to finals over the four days of the tournament.

Young boxers from Portadown Community Boxing Club.

For more information Contact Portadown Community Boxing Club 07512497022.

