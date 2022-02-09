Hosted this year by Portadown Community Boxing Club, around 180 boxers will be taking part in matches over four days.

The event will take place in Portadown Town Hall from February 11-14.

Clifford Forbes from Portadown Community Boxing Club said there will be preliminary rounds, semi-finals leading to finals over the four days of the tournament.

Young boxers from Portadown Community Boxing Club.

For more information Contact Portadown Community Boxing Club 07512497022.

