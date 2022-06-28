Top Irish professionals and US college players in action at Downshire Tennis Club

Ireland’s top professional and US college players battled it out for the Kirk’s North of Ireland Championship titles.

In the men’s championship final after a tense first set won by former Irish Davis Cup star and number one seed, Peter Bothwell on a tie break, number two seed Ammar Elamin fought back to win the second and third respective sets convincingly 6-1, 6-1 and became Champion for the first time.

The ladies championship final saw a close encounter between Irish Federation Cup and University of New Mexico player Ruth Copas and teenager Anna Cherico.

After losing the first set 4-6 Copas battled valiantly to win the second set 6-4 and won the nail biting deciding third set 7-5.

The men’s championship doubles final saw US college player Dylan Leeman and Jordan McKeown defeat number one seeds Peter Bothwell and Cian McDonnell 6-2 7-6.

The ladies’ doubles championship saw a convincing 6-1 6-4 win by Christine Duncan and Fiona Morrow over Downshire prodigies Isabella Connor and Amber Young.

Whilst the tournament attracted Ireland’s best talent it was also superbly supported by local players who participated in graded tournament play – so the stakes were high for all standards.

In the Grade B men’s singles final Shane McAteer defeated Tom Fenton 6-2 6-4 and in an epic men’s Grade B doubles final Donal Burns and Colin Watterson defeated Michael Anderson and Neal Lucas 7-6 3-6 11-9

The ladies Grade B singles title was won by Kristen Cushnie defeating Ruth Greenlees 6-2 6-4 whilst the ladies Grade C Singles winner was Downshire player Erin Carruthers defeating Tali Evans 6-1 7-5.

In the men’s Grade C Singles Michael Allen defeated Pol McAleese 6-4 7-5 and in the Men’s Grade C Doubles William Haddock and Mervyn Kelly had a straight sets win of 6-1 6-4 over Michael Allen and Pol McAleese.

The ladies Grade C doubles saw victory for Kathryn Alexander and Mandy Irvine over Ruth Gilmartin and Sorcha Wolsey 4-6 7-5 11-9.

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Scott Carson presents Ruth Copas with the ladies singles award after winning the Kirks Bakery NI Open.

Winner of the Ladies Doubles Fiona Morrow and Christina Duncan. Pictured, left to right, Sharon Dennison, club captain, Fiona Morrow, Mayor Councillor Carson, Sonya Kirk, sponsor, Christina Duncan and Greg O'Rawe, president, Ulster Tennis.

Ammar Elamin winner of the mens singles.

Ruth Copas, the winner of the ladies singles.