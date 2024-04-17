Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BANBRIDGE TOWN 1

LIMAVADY UNITED 3

Town’s Michael McCavitt opened the scoring when his low effort from wide on the right went past keeper Richard Purcell before crossing the line at the far post.

The class of '24. With two games to play, Banbridge Town can still make it into the Premier Intermediate League's top six. Picture: Colin Lavery.

The Roesiders levelled five minutes later, however, when Lewis Tosh blasted home from inside the area after a cross from the left wasn't properly cleared.

Graham Crown edged the visitors in front midway through the second half after getting the final touch following a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

And John Butcher completed the scoring three minutes after that when he burst clear on the counter to keep his composure and slot past Ben Purvis from the edge of the area.

TEAMS

Teammates congratulate Michael McCavitt after he opened the scoring. ​

Banbridge Town: Purvis, Campbell, Curran, Martin, McKeown, M. McCavitt, S. McCavitt, Doyle, Lundy, Taylor, McNally. Subs Watson, Rendina, Gallagher, Vaughan, Downey, Fearon, Deeney.

Limavady United: Purcell, A. McLaughlin, Walker, T. Boorman, Doherty, Parkhill, Tosh, Crown, R. Boorman, Butcher, Pomeroy. Subs Carlin, Devenney, D. McLaughlin, Whiteside, McCready, Owens.

DISCIPLINED

Town manager Mark Kerr said: "They’re a really good side.

The Town defence holds firm.

"We went 1-0 up, had started the game well, we were very disciplined, pleased with how we were playing.

"Michael McCavitt scored a good goal.

"Some nice build up play, looking good.

"Both teams were creating some chances.

​Conor McNally surges forward.

"We fell asleep, then they got an equaliser.

"But we went in at half-time and we were happy – wrestling with one of the top teams in the league and held our own."

Kerr continued: "Then the first 20 minutes in the second half, I don’t know if it was a wee bit of a lack of belief, it just looked like for that period the players didn’t think they deserved to be there.

"Maybe too used to battling at the other end of the table.

"They got a wee bit of a rollicking at half-time for us probably edging the first half.

"They they went 3-1 up.

"That gave us a rocket and we got back into it.

"We’d a couple of great chances in the last 10 minutes and maybe with a bit of composure in the box it could have been different.

"There wasn’t mountains in the game. They are by a long way the best side in the league and they should go on to win it from here, given how the rest of the results went over the weekend."

Town go to Dollingstown tomorrow night (Friday, 7.45pm) in their penultimate league game.