Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week marked the end of an era as Matthew played his last game for Banbridge Hockey Club. His journey from the grassroots of the Banbridge Academy programme to the pinnacle of Irish hockey is nothing short of inspiring.

Emotions running high

Emotions ran high as Matthew was given a guard of honour and clapped off the pitch on his final game, a Men's 2s vs 3s league game. Greeted by friends and family, tears flowed freely as the club came together to send off one of its favourite sons.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Bell at his Book launch “Second Chances” at Banbridge Hockey Club with parents Suzanne and John Bell and fiancee Jane Alexander. C2406601 Paul Byrne Photography

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew's ascent through the ranks of Banbridge Hockey Club exemplifies dedication, talent, and sheer determination. Initially facing the challenge of breaking into the first team, he encountered a turning point when he switched from midfield to defence. This strategic move proved decisive in his progression, as he claimed a defensive position as his own, becoming an integral part of the team's success.

His ambitions extended beyond local turf, leading him to play professionally in Germany for two seasons with Crefelder in the German Bundesliga. His time abroad not only refined his skills but also broadened his perspective, shaping him into the player and leader he is today.

Matthew Bell's impact extended far beyond the borders of Banbridge Hockey Club, as he made significant contributions to Irish hockey on the international stage. Amassing a remarkable total of 105 caps from 2013 to 2019, his presence on the field was instrumental in Ireland's hockey journey. With a talent that spoke volumes in defence he also displayed remarkable versatility, scoring three goals during his international career.

Irish Hockey Centurion

Ireland Head Coach Mark Tumilty with Matthew. C2406603

Among his notable achievements, Matthew represented Ireland in one World Cup and two European Championships. His participation in these prestigious tournaments not only showcased his skill but also his unwavering commitment to the Irish cause. Among these campaigns, Matthew played a pivotal role in securing a Bronze Medal at one of the European Championships, a testament to his resilience and determination to succeed at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Bell's international success underscores his significance in Irish hockey history, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. As he bids farewell to the playing field, his legacy as a stalwart of Irish hockey will continue to inspire future generations of players, both at home and abroad.

However, life's journey took an unexpected turn when illness struck. Matthew's battle with cancer was long and arduous, but his resilience and determination shone through.

Unwavering spirit prevailed

Book launch host Struan Hope got the Q&A session underway. C2406608

Matthew's inspirational story is illuminated in his book, "Second Chances," available for sale at Excalibur Press and on Amazon. Telling the story of his ordeal and the years-long struggle to return to the sport he loves, Matthew has become an inspiration to people in similar circumstances. His gritty and occasionally harrowing account of his own trauma and the effort and struggle to overcome is a testament to the character of the man.

Second Chances: Inspiring Journey

Speaking to the FIH for an article as part of his book launch Matthew shared, "It’s a moment that I won’t ever forget. I’ve had some pretty dark days but to be able to say I’ve beaten cancer is just an amazing feeling." His journey back to health and onto the pitch was a testament to his unwavering spirit and indomitable will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Matthew embarks on the next phase of his hockey journey, transitioning into coaching roles, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his invaluable contributions to Banbridge Hockey Club and Irish hockey as a whole. His wealth of experience, passion for the game, and unwavering commitment will undoubtedly enrich the lives of future generations of hockey players.

Matthew with his great friend, Bann player Josh Moffett. C2406607

Matthew Bell – thank you for your dedication, your leadership, and your unwavering spirit. May your next chapter be as fulfilling and rewarding as your illustrious playing career.