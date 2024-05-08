Trojans lift the 3-a-side trophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Baggerwixters were up against it in the semis when the captain Bagger Rab Butler was ill. Stephen Herron and Davy Blair bravely soldiered on but two against three Trojans was a mountain too high to climb. Trojans eased into the finals.

In the other semi-final 'Colts' took on the reigning champions, the 'Scorpion Daddies'. Scorpions raced to a 3-0 lead with wins for Paul Kerr, Lee McIlreevy and Chris Carson. Aaron Watters started the come back with a beautifully taken reverse dish, followed by Paul Watters and Joe Patton soon levelling at 3-3 in this race to 5.

Paul Watters put the Colts in front before Darren Whiteside levelled for Scorpions at 4-4. The big decider saw Chris Carson methodically take control of the frame before a fine finish to see Scorpion Daddies into the final.

Stevie Quinn, Aaron Farr and Stuart Kelly. 3 a Sides Chmpions.

Trojans took the first frame of the final through a finish of intent from Stuart Kelly. The Scorpions won the first set 2-1 with wins for Chris Carson and Lee McIlreevy. Trojans won the second session 2-1 with wins for Aaron Farr and Stevie Quinn. Stevie Quinn put the Trojans 4-3 up and Chris Carson levelled at 4-4.

The big decider could have been won by Lee McIlreevy but an awkward missed black handed control of the frame to Aaron Farr who calmly ripped it from the Scorpions grasp to give the Trojans their first taste of three-a-side glory.