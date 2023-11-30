Mid Ulster Taekwon-Do students enjoyed success at the recent Berghem Open Tournament in the Netherlands when they brought home seven trophies.

Head coach of the National Team Leo Maguire led a team of twenty competitors from Northern Ireland to the prestigious event. Seventeen podium spots were claimed in total, six gold, five silver and six bronze.

Nine members of the team are students of local classes in Mid Ulster and they were up against over 300 competitors from the Netherlands, Belgium and Scotland, as well as their own team mates in some divisions. The young athletes battled for glory in patterns and sparring, claiming two silver and five bronze trophies between them.

Three of the Mid Ulster students have benefited from extra training support from their sporting parents. Mollie-Rose Brady’s father Eamon competes in triathlons and Iron Man contests at European and World Championship level. Bradley Rodgers’ father, Paddy is a regular half-marathon runner. And Mark Gonchar, the youngest member of the team, aged eight, from Dungannon, can turn to dad, Alex who was twice Taekwon-Do champion of his home country, Ukraine.

All involved gained valuable experience in international sporting competition, but parents were keen to point out the beneficial life skills and values that the youngsters gain through studying Taekwon-Do:

“The camaraderie and friendships between all the guys and girls in the classes and on the team is a real confidence builder,” said Paddy Rodgers from Cookstown. “Bradley learns so much himself, and gives back by helping out the younger kids in the Active Tigers classes in Cookstown.”

Eamon Brady from Clonoe, whose daughter Mollie-Rose attends classes in both Cookstown and Dungannon said, “It’s great that Mollie-Rose is building physical strength, stamina and skill, but after seeing the team together at the weekend it’s clear that the teaching of respect, courtesy and self-control is given equal importance.”

For those interested in trying Taekwon-Do, classes are available in Cookstown and Dungannon Leisure Centres, Magherafelt Parish Centre or The Lurach Centre, Maghera. A free trial class is available and can be booked through the UKTC NI website. Any businesses interested in sponsoring future events held in Northern Ireland, or local students attending events in other countries should contact Leo Maguire on 07891191494.