Two Causeway Coast bowling clubs to hold free taster sessions - why not give it a go!

Ever wanted to try outdoor bowling? Two local bowling clubs are offering FREE taster sessions.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2024, 11:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ballymoney Bowling Club is offering a free session on Saturday, May 11, from 11am – 3pm. All equipment will be provided at the Church Street club but please wear flat soled shoes or trainers.

Then a week later on Saturday, May 18, Portrush Bowling Club is holding a bowls open day at the Recreation Grounds in Portrush from 1.30pm-4.30pm. All ages welcome, suitable for all abilities.

Related topics:Causeway CoastPortrush

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.