Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ballymoney Bowling Club is offering a free session on Saturday, May 11, from 11am – 3pm. All equipment will be provided at the Church Street club but please wear flat soled shoes or trainers.

Then a week later on Saturday, May 18, Portrush Bowling Club is holding a bowls open day at the Recreation Grounds in Portrush from 1.30pm-4.30pm. All ages welcome, suitable for all abilities.