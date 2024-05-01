Two Causeway Coast bowling clubs to hold free taster sessions - why not give it a go!
Ever wanted to try outdoor bowling? Two local bowling clubs are offering FREE taster sessions.
Ballymoney Bowling Club is offering a free session on Saturday, May 11, from 11am – 3pm. All equipment will be provided at the Church Street club but please wear flat soled shoes or trainers.
Then a week later on Saturday, May 18, Portrush Bowling Club is holding a bowls open day at the Recreation Grounds in Portrush from 1.30pm-4.30pm. All ages welcome, suitable for all abilities.
