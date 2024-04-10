Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At last week’s Irish Boys and Girls’ Championships, the Havelock club clinched two golds and three silvers.

In total, 11 Banbridge fighters qualified for the prestigious championships, staged in Dublin’s National Stadium.

GOLD

Irish champions, Isaac Ireland and Bryan Ward, celebrate with Banbridge Boxing Club’s coaching team.

Irish titles were secured by the impressive Isaac Ireland and the brilliant Bryan Ward.

Isaac won gold in the Boy 2 35 kilos category. He defeated Leinster champion Brendan O’Brien (Setanta) and Reece Kinsella (Swords) the Dublin champion, before a fabulous final showdown against Charlie Corcoron (Galway), the Connaught champion.

Bryan Ward clinched the Boy 3 48 kilos class after a superb championship, which saw him claim victory over Munster champion Ben Duggan (St. Francis, Limerick) in the semi-final.

SKILL

​The impressive Isaac Ireland.

He went into the final as a massive underdog against Francis Maughan of Olympic, Galway (Connaught champion).

But, with skill and sheer belief, he powered his way to the title with a determined display of boxing.

SILVER

The club’s three silver medallists were Zayn Hussain, Jacob Hussain and Tyler Lee, who all produced terrific performances in the ring.

​Gold for the brilliant Bryan Ward.

Banbridge head coach, Jason McKay, said he was delighted for the young stars.

“That takes us to 14 Irish titles in three seasons,” he revealed.

SUPPORT

“We had great support down in Dublin and the fighters all represented the club with pride and passion.

“Our thanks goes to club sponsor, KM Fuels, for their continued support.”

