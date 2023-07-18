Tyrone teenager Nick Griggs says he is aiming to become an Olympian runner

Tyrone teenager Nick Griggs edged closer to Jim McGuinness' Northern Ireland mile record when he smashed his own Irish U-20 record with a time of 3:55:73 to finish third in the mile at the Morton Games in Dublin on Friday.

McGuinness set his record of 3:55:00 some 41 years ago in Dublin and at the time it placed him 7th on the world rankings.

Eighteen-year-old Griggs, from Newmills, ran 0.67 seconds faster than his previous personal best set indoors last year.

He finished 1.25 seconds behind South African victor Ryan Mphahlele who crossed the finishing line in 3:54.48 at Santry.

Griggs' time bettered his previous outdoor best of 3:58.51 set at last year's Morton Games. His new time ranks him second U20 miler in the world.

Afterwards Griggs told RTÉ Sport: "The field was really, really strong. I'm really happy to come away with a quick time. I can't ask for much more.

"For me it's quite normal, I'm just a normal kid. There's nothing fancy about my life. I drove down here with my mum and I'll drive back with my mum.

"It's unbelivable to see the progress that I'm making, I know there's a lot more improving to do, to make that next step, so that I can make a living out of it. To one day be an Olympian and fulfill that lifelong dream."