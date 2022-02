The match will be played at Lisnagarvey at 1pm.

A spokesperson for the Doagh Road school said: “Congratulations to the 1st XI who have reached the semi-final of the Ulster Schools’ Cup.

“It would be great to see all Ballyclarians there to support the girls.”

Ballyclare High's 1st XI Hockey girls' team will play in the semi-final of the Ulster Schools' Cup on February 23.

The winners will contest the final against the victors from today’s other semi-final tie between Rainey and Methody.