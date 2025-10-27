VIDEO: Beach races at Portrush's East Strand attract good support despite poor weather conditions

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Oct 2025, 12:04 GMT
The Beach Races returned to Portrush with thrilling races on the East Strand circuit.

Knock Motor Cycle & Car Club, working alongside Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, ensured this was a fantastic, family-friendly festival with plenty of fun and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

There was great support for the 100+ riders – despite the poor weather conditions.

Taking place on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th October, the races featured two action-packed days of competition, with racing scheduled from 11am to 3pm each day.

