VIDEO: Beach races at Portrush's East Strand attract good support despite poor weather conditions
The Beach Races returned to Portrush with thrilling races on the East Strand circuit.
Knock Motor Cycle & Car Club, working alongside Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, ensured this was a fantastic, family-friendly festival with plenty of fun and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
There was great support for the 100+ riders – despite the poor weather conditions.
Taking place on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th October, the races featured two action-packed days of competition, with racing scheduled from 11am to 3pm each day.