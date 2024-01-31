VIDEO: Olympic great Sir Steve Redgrave throws his weight behind Coleraine club
You know you’re doing something right when an Olympic legend throws his weight behind your club!
And that’s exactly what has happened for Coleraine’s Bann Rowing Club after it received a glowing endorsement from one of the greatest ever Olympians, Sir Steve Redgrave.
In a video message to the Club, Sir Steve encourages local people to support “the fantastic community club that is recognised around the world”, that has done so much for the local community and produced world class rowers.
