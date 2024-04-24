Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite their game with AFC Craigavon being called off on Saturday with a waterlogged pitch, Laurelvale’s 3-0 defeat of Hanover guaranteed the Village promotion.

After a difficult start, losing their first three games, it has been a remarkable turnaround in form and performance from the squad.

Credit must go not only to the players but Stephen Blackwood, and his coaching team.

The only way is up...Seapatrick on a high after a great season - and it's ending with promotion back to Mid-Ulster Intermediate A.

Also very pleasing that the squad is based around the local area.

With the club also progressing in the Reserves Championship and junior levels at U19 and U14 the future is bright.

It's another significant step in the local club's future on the back of their 21-year lease at Havelock Park.

RESERVES

Seapatrick Reserves travelled to Hill Street in the semi-final of the O’Hara Cup hoping that the cup run would continue.

The first half started badly and Seapatrick were two down on 21 minutes from an own goal and a mistake at the back.

On the 33 minutes mark the Village were awarded a penalty which was converted, after a save from the keeper, by Jake Gorman to make it 2-1 at the break.

The second half started slowly for Seapatrick who conceded shortly after the kick off.

The Village pushed for goals but were hit on the break twice to make the scoreline 5-1.

Guiherme Borges pulled one back on 75 minutes but it wasn’t to be on the day as they conceded another late goal to make it 6-2.

​

UNDER-19s

Seapatrick exited the Decor Cup with a 2-0 away defeat to St. Mary's.

The Portadown side went in front, and – despite Seapatrick having the majority of the play and chances – St. Mary's then doubled their lead.Despite giving everything in the second half, the young Seapatrick side go out of the cup at the quarter-final stage.

Man of the Match: Harry Wilson.

Seapatrick would like to wish St. Mary’s good luck as they progress to the semi-final – and their push towards a possible league title.

Next up for Seapatrick is their last league game of the season when they host title-chasing Craigavon City at Havelock (10am).

​

UNDER-14s

The U14s kicked off at Kernan Playing Fields last Saturday morning against a resurgent Ridgeway Mill.

Seapatrick’s only chance of the first half came through a free kick from Lewis Magee that sailed just over the crossbar.

HT: 0-0.

The second half started much like the first but it was the young Seapatrick side who opened the scoring with a well-worked break from a Ridgeway corner.

The ball was played up to Rooney who laid it off for Geddis who brilliantly found Mooney on the left wing to thunder in a low shot from outside the box on 38 minutes.

Ridgeway tried to work their way back into the game but Seapatrick had settled down and sought an opening, which came 60 minutes in.

Neat footwork from Harry Eakins ended with a clear shot on goal from Rooney which gave the Ridgeway keeper no chance.

2-0.

Seapatrick continued to probe the Ridgeway defence, giving them no way out of their own half.

The defence was further breached at 66 minutes by Mooney, who side-stepped his man and once again found the net.