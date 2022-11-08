In the first set, UUC1 Team Captain, Rachel Montgomery stepped up to take the first serve which gained UUC1 their first point. From there it remained neck and neck with notable serves from Vanessa Oliveira and Hannah Boyd.

With the score at 16-14 to Aztecs Eagles, Coach Jonathan Workman called a timeout, however the Eagles continued to extend their lead and the score at the end of the set was 26-24 to Aztecs, bringing them the first set.

Aztecs Eagles steamed ahead during the second set, Teanna Mills was substituted on for one of her last games playing for UUC1 before her move across the water. A remarkable comeback began by the UUC1 ladies, with some incredible saves and calls from Oliviera but it was not enough and the second game ended 25-17 to the Eagles.

Catherine Murphy digs the ball for UUC 1

The third set started strong for the Aztecs Eagles, however a major block resulted in huge cheers from UUC1 fans. Coach Workman substituted in Hannah Holmes as the front court outside hitter. However, the Eagles began to take the lead and despite some magnificent passes, digs and saves from the UUC1 team, it wasn’t to be and the third and final set ended 25-8 to the Aztecs Eagles.

MVP for UUC was Joelle Santos and MVP for Aztecs was Jemma Calvin.

UUC1 will face UUC2 at the University of Ulster, Coleraine, tonight (Tuesday, November 8) at 8pm. Thanks to the match officials and fans.

UUC 1 up to block