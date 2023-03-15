Campbell College, Belfast, and Wallace High School, Lisburn, are set to come head-to-head this week in a battle to be crowned the winners of the John Minnis Burney Cup.

Taking place on Thursday March 16, the highly anticipated boys’ senior schools final will see the two schools come together for the first time since the group stages of the McCullough Cup, where Wallace won 4-0.

Gareth Kidd, Coach of Wallace’s first XI hockey team, said: “We are a very young team this year, and we probably didn’t expect to make it to the final so it means a great deal to me, the players, and the entire school to have come this far in the John Minnis Burney Cup.

“We’ve been lucky to have reached five of the previous nine finals, but we don’t feel under pressure – we’re aiming to enjoy the match. If we’re relaxed and we’re confident then we hope we’ll come out on the right side.”

Lawson Adams, Captain of Campbell College's First XI, Ross McKnight, Senior Valuer at John Minnis, Abbie Parkins, Rental Manager at John Minnis, and Josh Kamalarajah, Captain of Wallace High School's First XI

Echoing his coach’s comments, Captain Josh Kamalarajah added: “It’s been a long process and reaching the final is a great way to end the season – we’ve all spoken to each other and we know how much we want it.

“We want to win it – we’ve been giving it stacks all season and it would be amazing if we could go out there and get the result.”

While Wallace has had more success in the John Minnis Burney Cup in recent years, Campbell College rose to top of its tough group stages, proving a formidable opponent in the semi-finals when the team won 2-0 against Bangor Grammar School.

One spectator certain to be in attendance for the final on Thursday is John Minnis, Company Director at John Minnis Estate Agents, the headline sponsor of the prestigious competition.

He commented: “It’s been fantastic to see school hockey continue to grow in popularity since the John Minnis Burney Cup began, and we can’t wait to see who will take the trophy home on Thursday.”