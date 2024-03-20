Waringstown's boy wonder gets set to take on the world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The four-time world champion in two different kickboxing organisations has enjoyed another great year and is now setting his sights on representing Northern Ireland at world championships in England and Greece.

Scott has been kickboxing since he was just three years old, training with his father, Brian, as soon as he could walk.

He now trains out of Fight Club NI in Lurgan, under head coach Garry Nelson with Scott's dad an assistant coach.

Scott Watson – aiming to represent NI in England at the WKO World Championships and then travel to Greece for the WKU World Championships. Pictures courtesy of Brian Watson.

ACHIEVED

In a short time, he's achieved a lot in the sport.

He has taken part in two different world kickboxing championships, representing Northern Ireland and winning two world titles at both - in Wales (WKU, 2022) and England (WKO) last year, when he also bagged two silver and two bronze medals.

Also, for the last three years, he has been the Northern Ireland 25kg/30kg kickboxing champion.

10-year-old Scott has already won four world titles.

He competes at many other events across Northern Ireland and Ireland throughout the year and has multiple gold and silver medals at those competitions.

REPRESENTING

Scott said: "This year I'm looking to represent Northern Ireland in England at the WKO World Championships and later in the year travel to Rhodes in Greece to the WKU World Kickboxing Championships where I'll be representing our wee country, Northern Ireland.

"To do this, I need help from sponsorships as kickboxing is a self-funding sport; that means there is no funding provided whatsoever.

"If this is something you would be interested in getting involved in with, all help is greatly appreciated and very much needed."

Scott's biggest supporters are his mother Mary and his younger sister Jessica, who is just starting out on her kickboxing journey, and all his family.

Dad Brian says: "We are all so proud of what Scott has achieved.

"He trains five/six times a week, three nights in the gym and two/three times out running the roads.

"The dedication that Scott has is fantastic and for someone so young we couldn't be prouder of him.

"Our plan now for the rest of the year is to step up the training in preparation for the world championships.

"To do this Scott will need lots of help and support from local businesses and people who would like to help him achieve his dreams."

For further details:

Or call – 07799276745