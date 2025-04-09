Warrenpoint ​Bowling Club getting ready for the new season ahead

Action at Warrenpoint Bowling Club when Warrenpoint faced Antrim on Saturday.

​​Two o' clock on Saturday April 12, sees the opening of the bowling green in Clonallon Park, Warrenpoint.

President Ciaran Carr will throw the first bowl and anyone wishing to try their hand at the game of bowls is encouraged to come along on the afternoon, or most evenings during the week. The club has a membership age group from 15 years of age, up to one player who will be celebrating his ninetieth birthday this year; so, it really is a game for all.

Warrenpoint Bowling Club has gone from near extinction, just before Covid, to now a flourishing club, so much so that they have now entered a second team (the first to ever do so) in the Newry and Mourne Midweek bowls league.

The main Saturday team competes in the North of Ireland Bowling Association league, and they also have a veteran's team (for over sixties) which competes on a Monday afternoon.

During the winter, the club acquired three new coaches, with Michael Waterman passing the Club Coaches Course, while Lee O'Loughlin and Brendan Mulvenna, started out on their coaching journey, successfully obtaining the Assistant Bowls Coaching course, under the auspices of the Irish Bowls Coaches Association.

Their skills will be put to use as the Club will be holding coaching courses on Wednesday nights for new members who want to learn the rudiments of bowls and for existing club members who want to improve their own game.

The first course will take place on the first Wednesday evening of May, shortly after the clubs Open Day, which takes place on Sunday May 4.