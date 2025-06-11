​Warrenpoint Tennis Club Doubles Tournament dodges the downpours

Competitors taking part in the Warrenpoint Tennis Doubles Tournament .

​Warrenpoint Tennis Club recently reinstated their Closed Doubles Tournament for the first time since 2018.

The matches were competitive for some and great fun for most of the players (injuries dampening some enthusiasm) and the sun smiled for a glorious week until the ominous forecast of rain for the finals weekend.

Some new members were competing in their first ever tournament and some well-established players such as father and son duo Derek and Ben Laverty, former Ladies Champion Alison Dunne and one of the coaches Rory McGeown taking on fresh partners for the event.

Finals day was to showcase some of the clubs best talent and in the plate competition demonstrate the skills of the new and emerging players.

The Ladies doubles final featured Alison Dunne with Siobhan Rafferty hoping to secure their first title together against Vice Chairperson Christina Waterman teaming up with new member Eleanor Flanagan. The first set was decisively taken by Alison and Siobhan 6-1 but in the second set the feisty Eleanor and the consistent persistent Christina fought back to take the lead 5-4. It seemed that the match might have been heading for a third set decider but the flow flipped and Alison and Siobhan took the match with a 7-5 win in the second set.

Meanwhile, in the Plate match, four friends form the Monday Tennis WhatsApp group were battling it out: Catriona Lowder and Marian McMullen strode ahead with a 3-0 lead before Aoife O’Cara and Derval Campbell got their act together and won the next six games. The second set had a fifth competitor with the blustery wind making serves and baseline flirtations go out. Aoife and Derval managed to take the second set despite the conditions.

The Men’s Doubles Final featured two players from the Monday Men’s group, playing with two coaches. Eamon Crawford and Derek Laverty came out fighting with good ball control and footwork in the windy conditions and a couple of excellent volleys by Eamon to win the first set 6-2. Conrad Madden and Rory McGeown were struggling to find their A game which would tend to rely on fast serves, powerful ground strokes and decisive volleys. But unfortunately, just when it looked like the guys were making a comeback at 3-3 in the second set this much anticipated showdown had to end due to exacerbation of an already niggling wrist injury with Rory having to concede. But congratulations to Eamon and Derek as new Closed Champions.

On the plate court for the Men’s Doubles we had the experienced players John Richmond and John McBride facing new players Tony McMahon and Eamon Connolly. Perhaps it was the inclement conditions but the newbies took the match by storm wining 6-1, 6-1.

Last matches of the day are traditionally the mixed doubles but due to Rory’s injury the Mixed Doubles main draw final featuring Rory McGeown and Patricia White facing Ben Laverty (current open singles champion) and Margaret O’Hare had to be postponed. This promoted the Plate Mixed Doubles to the number one (show court).

Now we had four friends facing each other Eamon Connolly and Siobhan Rafferty against Tony McMahon and Derval Campbell. With the new ladies doubles closed champion (Siobhan) and Eamon taking an early lead of 5-2 in the first set Tony and Derval dug their heels in to bring the first set to 6-6 and a tiebreaker which was nail biting. First changing ends at 3-3, then 6-6, 9-9 but Eamon and Siobhan took the tie break 11-9.

In the second set, Tony and Derval got a 2-0 lead and then a disastrous service game by Derval with three double faults (blame the wind) let the other team back in and Eamon and Siobhan won second 6-3.

The Club is incredibly grateful to the local businesses who donated prizes: Giftwrap4u, Gordon K Hairdressing, NearyNogs and Duke’s Off Sales.

Ladies Doubles

Winners: Alison Dunne and Siobhan Rafferty, Runners-up: Eleanor Flanagan and Christina Waterman

Plate winners: Aoife O’Cara and Derval Campbell, Runners-up: Catriona Lowder and Marian McMullen

Men’s Doubles

Winners: Derek Laverty and Eamon Crawford, Runners-up Conrad Madden and Rory McGeown

Plate winners: Eamon Connolly and Tony McMahon, Runners-up John Rich,mod and John McBride

Mixed Doubles

Plate winners: Siobhan Rafferty and Eamon Connolly, Runners-up: Derval Campbell andTony McMahon