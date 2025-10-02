​Warrenpoint Tennis Club Open Tournament 2025 – Week 2

Ben Laverty and Moly Grant beat Caitríona Ruane and Giby Vettiankal in the Mixed Doubles Final at Warrenpoint Tennis Club.

Warrenpoint Tennis Club’s Annual two-week Open Tournament concluded on Final’s Day Number 2 last Sunday September 21.

​Previously scheduled for Sunday September 14, the club made the tough decision to postpone the Finals Day by one week due to extremely poor weather conditions.

Regardless of the new date Warrenpoint Tennis Club were treated to a fantastic day of tennis!

It had everything from drama, edge-of-the-seat tennis and of course quality of play across every category.

Men’s Doubles Final

The Men’s Doubles Cup Final saw defending champions Justin Philpott and Giby Vettiankal face off against Ben Laverty and Devin Callan.

Spectators were treated to blistering baseline rallies and lightning reflexes at the net, but ultimately it was Ben and Devin who broke through to clinch the title. Congratulations to the new champions

Ben and Devin and hats off to Justin and Giby for a thrilling performance.

Final score: 6-4, 6-2

Men’s Doubles Plate

In the Men’s Doubles Plate Final, Derek Laverty and Eamonn Crawford edged past Phil Jeffries andColm Kernan in a match packed with drama, flying rackets, countless deuces and heart-stopping rallies. It was a fiercely contested match with Derek and Eamonn finally edging ahead late in the third set taking the title in style.

Final score: 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

Mixed Doubles Final

The Mixed Doubles Cup Final was another blockbuster. Defending champions and legends of the game, Caitríona Ruane and Giby Vettiankal stormed through the opening set before Ben Laverty and Molly Grant roared back to level.

The deciding set was a battle of grit, every point fiercely contested, culminating in a tiebreaker that had the crowd holding its breath. Ben and Molly emerged victorious, sealing a sensational win.

Final score: 1-6, 6-1, 7-6

Mixed Doubles Plate Final

The Mixed Doubles Plate Final was another tight battle, this time indoors in the Dome at Comber Leisure Centre the previous Sunday due to poor weather.

Tony McMahon and Natalie Murphy pushed hard, but Ben Hobson and Kirsty Keegan found the crucial edge to secure victory.

Final score: 7-6, 7-5

Ladies Singles Cup Final

Finally, the Ladies Singles Cup Final took place during the week at the Warrenpoint Tennis Club.

Julia Sikorska dominated the match early but Molly Grant rallied with determination, storming back to take the second and third sets.

In the most challenging of weather conditions, Molly claimed her second Singles Title in unforgettable fashion.

Final score: 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Thrilling Tournament

What a tournament we had with thrilling matches, champions crowned, and memories made!

Congratulations to all our new Warrenpoint Tennis Open Champions 2025 and thank you to all who took part throughout the tournament to make it the wonderful success that it was!

Thank you to our Tournament Sponsor TypeRite Ltd. Lastly, a massive thank you to Derval Campbell for organising the tournament, to the Warrenpoint tennis committee who helped in various ways over the two weeks and to all who contributed in any and every way to help make our tournament an enjoyable experience for both players and supporters.