As Paris prepares to welcome the world for the Olympic Games, a Coleraine rowing club has sent a video message of good luck to one of their own.

Bann Rowing Club members recorded a message for Team GB rower Hannah Scott who began her career at the Hanover Place club.

Hannah will compete as part of the Team GB Women’s quadruple sculls (W4x).

