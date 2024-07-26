WATCH: Bann Rowing Club sends good luck message to their Olympian Hannah Scott

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jul 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 16:04 BST
As Paris prepares to welcome the world for the Olympic Games, a Coleraine rowing club has sent a video message of good luck to one of their own.

Bann Rowing Club members recorded a message for Team GB rower Hannah Scott who began her career at the Hanover Place club.

Hannah will compete as part of the Team GB Women’s quadruple sculls (W4x).

The team’s first heat takes place on Saturday, July 27, at 11.50am (Paris time) at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. Good luck, Hannah!

