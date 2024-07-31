She is Coleraine’s Golden Girl!

This was the scene as Coleraine town centre erupted into joyful celebrations as the hometown hero Hannah Scott scooped gold in the Paris Olympics.

Cheered on by members of Bann Rowing Club, members of the public and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, there were some nail-biting moments due to the big screen going blank in the middle of the race and the wait for the photo finish announcement.