WDF World Championships: Duff ‘oozing confidence’ at Lakeside

The fifth-ranked seed won 3-0 in yesterday’s (Tuesday) round two clash with Australian player Justin Thompson at the iconic Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green, Surrey.

‘The Duff Man’ will take on Nick Fullwell on April 7 after the English player defeated Canadian Rory Hansen 3-0 in the second round.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times today (Wednesday), Neil, who enjoyed an 88.77 average in his win over Thompson, said: “I arrived a couple of days early so I had plenty of time to prepare properly.

Neil Duff.

“I was oozing confidence before the match and I felt very comfortable on stage. The lights made it quite warm up there, but I handled it well and knew I was never losing that game.

“The support has been unreal and having a few guys come over to be in the venue was brilliant, so thank you to every single one who sent texts or posted on social media. It means a lot.”

The 2022 Slovak Masters champion added: “I have a day off today, so I’ll have a practice this afternoon and then take it easy. My management as a treat are taking me to watch the Chelsea v Real Madrid Champions League game tonight.

“My phone will get switched off tomorrow morning and I’ll focus on the next match. Nick (Fullwell) is a mate, but we will battle it out and I’ll be as confident as always.”