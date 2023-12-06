Register
WDF World Championships: Duff progresses to next round

Reigning World Darts Federation (WDF) world champion Neil Duff secured a hard-fought second round victory over Moreno Blom on his return to the Lakeside stage last night (Tuesday).
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:43 GMT
The Ballyclare man, who won the world title at his first attempt in April 2022, won 3-1 over the 22-year-old from the Netherlands to progress to the third round.

Last night’s win sets up a match against England’s Martyn Turner on Thursday, December 7.

Neil Duff is aiming to defend his WDF World title at the Lakeside. (Pic: Contributed).Neil Duff is aiming to defend his WDF World title at the Lakeside. (Pic: Contributed).
The Northern Ireland captain won the first set 3-0 at the iconic Frimley Green venue, before his Dutch opponent levelled the tie 1-1 thanks to a 3-2 victory in the second set.

Duff, who enjoyed an 84.83 average overall, went on to have 3-2 wins in both the third and fourth sets to secure victory and progress to round three and his clash with Turner from York, who won his second round match on his Lakeside debut against Germany’s Liam Maendl-Lawrance 3-1.

