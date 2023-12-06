Reigning World Darts Federation (WDF) world champion Neil Duff secured a hard-fought second round victory over Moreno Blom on his return to the Lakeside stage last night (Tuesday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ballyclare man, who won the world title at his first attempt in April 2022, won 3-1 over the 22-year-old from the Netherlands to progress to the third round.

Last night’s win sets up a match against England’s Martyn Turner on Thursday, December 7.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Duff is aiming to defend his WDF World title at the Lakeside. (Pic: Contributed).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Northern Ireland captain won the first set 3-0 at the iconic Frimley Green venue, before his Dutch opponent levelled the tie 1-1 thanks to a 3-2 victory in the second set.