It was a weekend of milestones and club records for Springwell Running Club members.

National Indoor Masters Championships 2023

Last weekend saw club member Seamus McAteer compete at the National Indoor Masters Championships 2023 in Athlone at the TUS International Arena. Seamus took part in two events, the 3000m run and the 56lb weight for distance throw.

A successful performance on the day saw Seamus take a podium place in the 56lb throw where a 4.79 got him 2nd place. Seamus had a great run finishing the 3000m in a time of 13:12.52 to take 13th place.

Rhys Walker celebrating his 100th parkrun with his father Maurice Walker

Village Bakery Wrexham Half Marathon

February 12 saw member Ciaran Ferris break his own club record for the Half Marathon distance which was previously 1:10:21. This previous record was recorded at Larne Half Marathon in 2021. Ciaran took on the Village Bakery Wrexham Half Marathon where he produced a fantastic performance to finish in 15th place. The course is flat and fast giving athletes a great opportunity to go for times.

Everything came together for Ciaran on the day he felt strong and conditions were perfect. He trains hard behind the scenes and his result was well deserved. 15th Ciaran Ferris 1:10:04 (New Club Record).

Running in aid of Foyle Hospice

Catherine Byers celebrating her 250th parkrun at Progression parkrun with fellow members

Club committee member John Butcher will be taking on a test of endurance in support of Foyle Hospice. John came up with a unique challenge where he will aim to run 4 miles every 4 hours for 100 hours from 22nd – 26th February. Springwell Running Club wish John good luck and donations can be made via his fundraising page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/4-miles-every-4-hours-for-4-days-100-miles.

parkrun results 11-02-23

This week saw 48 members get their weekly parkrun ticked off at nine different venues. There were personal bests recorded from Rodney McPhee at Limavady, Conor Shields at Portrush, Jim Breen at Garvagh Forest and Jonathan McNabb at Limepark Playing Fields. Catherine Byers celebrated her 250th parkrun at Progression parkrun with fellow members joining. Rhys Walker celebrated his 100th parkrun at Portrush.

Dunleath - John BUTCHER 19:38; Ecos - Kenneth BACON 41:56; Wallace Lisburn - Gary KENDALL 27:37; Burgess - Heather MCLAUGHLIN 30:30; Progression - Elaine MONTGOMERY 33:04,Catherine BYERS 34:38, Lorraine ABERNETHY 37:05.

Ciaran Ferris at Village Bakery Wrexham Half Marathon

Garvagh Forest - Alan NEVIN 18:35, Majella MCATEER 24:10, Jim BREEN 27:06 PB, Laurence BLAIR 28:08, Alan PLATT 28:33, Roisin WALKER 28:43; Limepark Playing Fields - Ciaran MCERLAIN 20:58, Jonathan MCNABB 21:08 Portrush - Maurice WALKER 21:18, Rhys WALKER 22:51, David SHIELS 22:59, Conor SHIELDS 24:30 PB, Jonno JOHNSON 24:59, Mervyn THOMPSON 26:06, George BRIEN 27:00, Pamela HOWE 27:14, Andrew WILMOT 28:41, Barry MCBRIDE 28:54, Alanna MILLAR 29:41, Liz DOWEY 30:57, Gemma WRAY 31:52, Andrew WILSON 34:44, Emer THOMPSON 37:05, Iris WILSON 39:09, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 40:15, Patricia CRAIG 57:46.

Limavady - Chris DENTON 18:03, Rodney MC PHEE 18:58 PB, David MCGAFFIN 21:20, Peter TEES 22:06, Adrian FINLAY 22:27, Fergus THOMPSON 22:38, Pauline MULLAN 23:16, Deborah MC PHEE 24:52, Sinead GRAHAM 25:44, Elizabeth DEIGHAN 26:17, Alan WHITE 27:16, Leanne QUIGLEY 29:15, Linda MC MICHAEL 29:38, Nicola WHITE 32:07, Janet PATRICK 38:39.

Seamus McAteer at The National Indoor Championships 2023

