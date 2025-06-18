Wheelers host the annual Marty Lynch Memorial Road Race
Last Tuesday the annual Marty Lynch Memorial Road Race took place on a tough circuit from Scarva to Tandragee and finished in Poyntzpass in honour of Newry Wheelers clubman Martin Lynch.
In a break from the mixed weather, it was a glorious evening which led to some great racing.
In the club race, the Marty Lynch Shield it came down to a bunch finish and it was David Convery of Armaghdown CC just pipping Ronie Kimbley of Newry Wheelers and Paul Stamp also from Armaghdown in third.
In the main open race for the Marty Lynch Memorial Cup a huge field raced across three groups in a handicapped format and with the C1 group only catching the front group with 5km to go it was sure to be a frantic finish.
In true spirit for the legend Marty it was a furious, fast finish.
After many attacks it came to a sprint with Oisin Ferrity of Caldwell Cycles taking the win from Mark McKinley of Newry Wheelers in second and Gareth O'Neill of Athlete Nutrition Performance third.
It was a night of tough, fair racing which was fitting for the great man.