Wheelers host the annual Marty Lynch Memorial Road Race

​Action from the Marty Lynch Memorial Cup. Photo credit: Toby Watson

​Newry Wheelers Cycling Club notes

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Last Tuesday the annual Marty Lynch Memorial Road Race took place on a tough circuit from Scarva to Tandragee and finished in Poyntzpass in honour of Newry Wheelers clubman Martin Lynch.

In a break from the mixed weather, it was a glorious evening which led to some great racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the club race, the Marty Lynch Shield it came down to a bunch finish and it was David Convery of Armaghdown CC just pipping Ronie Kimbley of Newry Wheelers and Paul Stamp also from Armaghdown in third.

Oisin Ferrity of Caldwell Cycles won the Marty Lynch Memorial Cup.

In the main open race for the Marty Lynch Memorial Cup a huge field raced across three groups in a handicapped format and with the C1 group only catching the front group with 5km to go it was sure to be a frantic finish.

In true spirit for the legend Marty it was a furious, fast finish.

After many attacks it came to a sprint with Oisin Ferrity of Caldwell Cycles taking the win from Mark McKinley of Newry Wheelers in second and Gareth O'Neill of Athlete Nutrition Performance third.

It was a night of tough, fair racing which was fitting for the great man.