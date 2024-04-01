Whitehead Easter Road Race: town to welcome 350 participants for main event and fun run

Three hundred runners will help Whitehead make history on Monday, April 1 as they take part in the centenary of the seaside town’s annual road race.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ireland’s longest-standing road race draws club runners and individuals of all ages and abilities from all over the island on Easter Monday.

Whitehead Community Association, which organises the event, revealed this year’s five-mile run was over-subscribed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aware of the significance of the April 1 date, the hard-working group also added in a fun run and it too proved popular.

Most Popular
The town hosts Ireland's longest-running road race. Photo: National WorldThe town hosts Ireland's longest-running road race. Photo: National World
The town hosts Ireland's longest-running road race. Photo: National World

Speaking beforehand, a committee spokesperson said: “All is going well. There are 300 in the main race (which is capacity) and a waiting list, with 50 in the fun run, again fully subscribed."

With post-race entertainment also scheduled, it has been a community-wide effort. A total of 100 organisations have provided Easter Road Race sponsorship with the generous supporters championed daily on the community association’s social media channels.

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Prizes are being presented by John Glover, ex-president of Athletics NI, Mags Mathieson and the main sponsor Wright’s Spar.

"There’s entertainment with singers Zolene Mayberry and her band and an up and coming star Robbie McMinn, plus Easter Bunny, balloons, flag waving and good old Whitehead hospitality.”

The race has taken place during the Second World War, throughout the Troubles and the Covid 19 pandemic. Easter 2024 sees the reintroduction of the Team Cup – a newly purchased trophy – which is awarded to the team with the highest number of placings in the race.

Related topics:Whitehead Community AssociationIreland