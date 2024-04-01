Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ireland’s longest-standing road race draws club runners and individuals of all ages and abilities from all over the island on Easter Monday.

Whitehead Community Association, which organises the event, revealed this year’s five-mile run was over-subscribed.

Aware of the significance of the April 1 date, the hard-working group also added in a fun run and it too proved popular.

Speaking beforehand, a committee spokesperson said: “All is going well. There are 300 in the main race (which is capacity) and a waiting list, with 50 in the fun run, again fully subscribed."

With post-race entertainment also scheduled, it has been a community-wide effort. A total of 100 organisations have provided Easter Road Race sponsorship with the generous supporters championed daily on the community association’s social media channels.

The spokesperson added: “Prizes are being presented by John Glover, ex-president of Athletics NI, Mags Mathieson and the main sponsor Wright’s Spar.

"There’s entertainment with singers Zolene Mayberry and her band and an up and coming star Robbie McMinn, plus Easter Bunny, balloons, flag waving and good old Whitehead hospitality.”