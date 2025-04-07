Francis Boal, Ballydrain Harriers, getting ready for the 2011 race.Francis Boal, Ballydrain Harriers, getting ready for the 2011 race.
Whitehead Road Race: 24 memory-jogging photos of 2010-11 runners

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jan 2024, 18:49 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 15:27 BST
Whitehead marked the centenary of the town’s annual Easter Monday Road Race in style in 2024.

Whitehead Community Association worked hard on a number of initiatives to make Ireland’s longest-standing road race extra special.

And with this year’s event coming up on Monday, April 21, here are 24 photos from the 2010 and 2011 events to whet the appetite.

Andrew Weir and Bobbie Irvine from Seapark AC at the 2011 Road Race.

1. Road Race

Andrew Weir and Bobbie Irvine from Seapark AC at the 2011 Road Race. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Ceire Smyth, Greig Smyth, Sara Moore and Carol McCutcheon before the start of the 2011 Road Race in Whitehead.

2. Road Race

Ceire Smyth, Greig Smyth, Sara Moore and Carol McCutcheon before the start of the 2011 Road Race in Whitehead. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Winner of the 2011 Men' s Race, Paul Rowan, Willowfield Harriers.

3. Road Race

Winner of the 2011 Men' s Race, Paul Rowan, Willowfield Harriers. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Competitors take to the streets of Whitehead on Easter Monday 2010 for the annual road race.

4. Road Race

Competitors take to the streets of Whitehead on Easter Monday 2010 for the annual road race. Photo: Tim Cully

