Whitehead Road Race centenary: 24 memory-jogging photos of 2010-11 runners
Whitehead is planning to mark the centenary of the town’s annual Easter Monday Road Race in style.
Published 26th Jan 2024, 18:49 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 19:17 GMT
Whitehead Community Association is working hard on a number of initiatives to make Ireland’s longest-standing road race extra special on Monday, April 1.
Here are 24 photos from the the 2010 and 2011 events to whet the appetite ahead of celebrations – with more details to follow.
