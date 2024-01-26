Register
Ceire Smyth, Greig Smyth, Sara Moore and Carol McCutcheon before the start of the 2011 Road Race in Whitehead.

Whitehead Road Race centenary: 24 memory-jogging photos of 2010-11 runners

Whitehead is planning to mark the centenary of the town’s annual Easter Monday Road Race in style.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jan 2024, 18:49 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 19:17 GMT

Whitehead Community Association is working hard on a number of initiatives to make Ireland’s longest-standing road race extra special on Monday, April 1.

Here are 24 photos from the the 2010 and 2011 events to whet the appetite ahead of celebrations – with more details to follow.

Ryan Holt, Patrick Linden and Brian Barron await the starter's gun for the 2010 Road Race.

Ryan Holt, Patrick Linden and Brian Barron await the starter's gun for the 2010 Road Race. Photo: Tim Cully

Pictured before setting of in 2010 are Ryan Rafferty and Michael Spotswood.

Pictured before setting of in 2010 are Ryan Rafferty and Michael Spotswood. Photo: Tim Cully

John Phillips, Stephen Stewart, John Hood, Richard Hood and David Stewart turned out for the annual Whitehead Road Race n 2010.

John Phillips, Stephen Stewart, John Hood, Richard Hood and David Stewart turned out for the annual Whitehead Road Race n 2010. Photo: Tim Cully

Karen Balten, Tania Marshall, Ruth Clarke and Maggi Holmes at the 2011 event in Whitehead.

Karen Balten, Tania Marshall, Ruth Clarke and Maggi Holmes at the 2011 event in Whitehead. Photo: Ronnie Moore

