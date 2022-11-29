Boxing prospect Willo Hayden has detailed the positive impact a move to Carrick’s Evolution Boxing Club has had on his career after his latest victory in the ring.

The young boxer from Dublin, who has the backing of UFC star Conor McGregor, joined the professional stable at the West Street gym over the summer.

Hayden defeated Marius Istrate on November 19 on the Frank Warren promoted show broadcast on BT Sports.

The Irish athlete, who travels from Dublin to train in east Antrim under the stewardship of Iain Mahood, said after his latest contest: “I feel much more like a pro now after linking up with Iain.

Willo Hayden with his trainer Iain Mahood. (Queensberry).

"I felt like before yes I was doing the rounds, but like an amateur, where now I'm a lot more settled and starting to understand to be more relaxed and to pick and sit on certain shots.

"I'm delighted with my performance. I listened to everything Iain asked of me and sure look I got the win and can count on one hand the shots I got caught."

Mahood added: “Willo is really only starting his apprenticeship in pro boxing and still has a lot to learn and things to develop which takes time, but he is only 20 and has time to take it all in and show improvements each fight over the next 12 months. Overall, I’m happy woth Willo’s performance.