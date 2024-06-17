The aptly-named event presented challenges for all participants due to the hilly nature of the course and choppy conditions in the sea.

The male winners were as follows:

Adam Ward in a time of 1:04:27; Mike Millar, 1:08:09; Ryan Addison 1:09:15.

The female winners were:

Kirsty Kee 1:17:00; Molly McLarnon 1:20:03; Sabrina McLaughlin 1:20:55.

The triathlon is organised and run by Hi Elbow Triathlon Club, which was formed in 1998 and covers the Antrim, Ballyclare, Carrickfergus and Larne areas.

The club caters for all abilities and welcomes new members. Hi Elbow conducts regular swim/bike/run training sessions; further details can be found on their Facebook page.

1 . Triathlon winners The female winners were Kirsty Kee, Molly McLarnon and Sabrina McLaughlin. Photo: Tommy Mahood

2 . Triathlon winners The male winners were Adam Ward, Mike Millar and Ryan Addison. Photo: Tommy Mahood