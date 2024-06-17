Winners at the Browns Bay Beast Triathlon in Islandmagee

By Helena McManus
Published 17th Jun 2024, 11:34 BST
Hardy athletes braved a 750m swim, 20k cycle and a 5k run during the Browns Bay Beast Triathlon on Sunday, June 16.

The aptly-named event presented challenges for all participants due to the hilly nature of the course and choppy conditions in the sea.

The male winners were as follows:

  1. Adam Ward in a time of 1:04:27;
  2. Mike Millar, 1:08:09;
  3. Ryan Addison 1:09:15.

The female winners were:

  1. Kirsty Kee 1:17:00;
  2. Molly McLarnon 1:20:03;
  3. Sabrina McLaughlin 1:20:55.

The triathlon is organised and run by Hi Elbow Triathlon Club, which was formed in 1998 and covers the Antrim, Ballyclare, Carrickfergus and Larne areas.

The club caters for all abilities and welcomes new members. Hi Elbow conducts regular swim/bike/run training sessions; further details can be found on their Facebook page.

