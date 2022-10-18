Chloe McLaughlin, Teddy Boy

The horse classes started at 10am and competitors were out early walking the course of ten fences and planning out their set show which was to be performed in front of judge Fiona Young. There were no takers for the 60cm class therefore Amy Griffith and 'Carrie' kick started the day within the 70cm class. Amy has only owned 'Carrie' three weeks and they certainly showed everyone what a bright future they have ahead, the pair not only placed first in the 70cm class but went on to be crowned Reserve Champion Horse.

Megan Norton was glad to get back to Hagans Crofts Working Hunter with her horse 'Hathaway'. So glad in fact the pair jumped clear across the course of rustic fences, receiving top marks for their tack and turnout to finish on an overall total of 90/100 and first place. Second place went to Clara Wallace and 'Archie' who had travelled a whopping two hours to get to this venue, their early start was certainly worth it. Especially with these top two competitors now eligible for the Championship show at the end of the 1m class.

Charlotte Harding made her debut at this venue and with two horses to ride she had a busy day. Her first red rosette was on Ciara O'Hara's beautiful five year old mare 'Parkplace Maple' in the 85cm Small horse class, followed by another red rosette once again on 'Parkplace Maple' in the 90cm class, the pair received another lovely clear round in their jumping phase and a near to foot perfect show phase, receiving a total score of 93/100. Another lovely clear round was seen from Leanne Sullivan and 'Ted' and this set them in good stead to come home with a second place blue rosette.

Reserve Horse Champion - Amy Griffith, Carrie

Onto the 1m class where Charlotte Harding rode her second mount for the day, this time it was 'Kontiki' owned by Penny Murphy. With a clear jumping round and a perfect mark of 10 for the style mark of rider, their high scoring continued on through to their show phase. The pair finished on 96/100 and very well deserving of the red rosette. Although this did not stop their as 'Kontiki' went into the Horse Championship and galloped home to take home Champion Horse.

The pony classes were next on the schedule with the 60cm class. Holly Webber was delighted with 'Bluebells' performance as they achieved a beautiful clear round and a red rosette for their efforts. It was a day of blue rosettes for Jocelyn Hutchinson and 'Ashfield Dreamcatcher', placing second in both the 60cm and 70cm classes but then the pair struck lucky in the pony championship and were awarded Reserve Champion Pony on the day.

Advertisement

Winner of the 70cm class was Ellen Rooney and 'Larry' and of the 90cm class Chloe McLaughlin and 'Teddy Boy' who went onto be awarded Champion Pony on the day.

Charlotte Harding, Parkplace Maple

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the first week of their four week working hunter league and NIF Qualifiers. Thanks are extended to judge Fiona Young, scribe Jenny and all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

Megan Norton, Hathaway

Champion Horse - Charlotte Harding, Kontiki

Advertisement