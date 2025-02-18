Ballykelly’s 600 acre Shackleton Industrial Park is the venue for the latest session of the RSA Winter Rally Championship 2025.

On Saturday, February 22, the Rallysport Association (RSA) will have more than 150 competitors racing in top class rallycars and crosskarts.

The entry includes current and previous top class Irish Rally competitors from past and present. Spectators will be able to experience first-hand the pre-event preparation and car scrutineering from 10am.

Adult admission is £15, junior admission £5. Seniors and under 12s are admitted free of charge.