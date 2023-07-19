World Sidecarcross & European Quadcross Grand Prix of Northern Ireland comes to Temple

It has been more than 40 years since Northern Ireland has hosted this huge off road extravaganza and in the coming days we will see 27 of the top sidecar racing teams in the World representing 11 different nations descending upon the new purpose built RedBrae Park track located at Temple, Lisburn.

The Belgian French crew of Marvin Van Luchene and Nicholas Musset are currently leading the Sidecarcross Championship with multi World Champions Etienne Bax and Ondrej Cermak hot on their tails.

All eyes will be on home grown Dromore Crew Jonny Wilson and Andrew Rowan, local Sidecar team Andy and Adam McKibben, and Multi Irish & Ulster Champs Neil Campbell and Ross Graham from Lisburn who will all be joining their European friends at the start gate.

The Quadcross Championship is led by Estonian Karl Robin Rillo at the moment with Italian racer Patrick Turrini in second. Local men joining them and up for the International challenge will be Mitchell Adams, brothers Dean and Jack Young, and Moira’s Dean Dillon with Cork rider Kyle Murphy completing a strong Irish contingent.

World Sidecarcross & European Quadcross Grand Prix of Northern Ireland come to Red Brae Park in Temple. Pic credit: Red Brae Park

The North Armagh Motorcycle Club (OFS) will host the event with the support of the Sidecar & Quadcross Community of Northern Ireland, Temple Motorcycle Club, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, and the Official sponsors of the event Hinch Distillery which is situated within a few miles of RedBrae Park.

The event works in partnership with two charity organisations - MND Association and Cystic Fibrosis Trust. The weekend will see an opportunity to raise awareness and both charities will be supported by and have a presence at the event.

This family friendly occasion offers a spectacle in Quadcross & Sidecarcross racing the likes of which Northern Ireland has never seen.

World Sidecarcross & European Quadcross Grand Prix of Northern Ireland come to Red Brae Park in Temple. Pic credit: Red Brae Park

The two day event offers entertainment on and off the track with on-site camping available, food trucks and hospitality tent with merchandise, music and more.

The two day event kicks off at 9.30am on Friday July 21 with practices and qualifier races, Saturday 22 sees two races each for the Quads & Sidecars.